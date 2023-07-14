Apple Releases Revised Security Updates for iOS and macOS to Fix Webkit Vulnerability

Apple Re-launches Security Updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS After Initial Glitch

Apple has released revised security updates for iOS 16.5.1(c), iPadOS 16.5.1(c), and macOS Ventura 13.4.1(c) after an initial glitch in the previous update caused browsing issues for some users. The update aims to fix a major 0day Webkit security vulnerability that was identified.

Initially, Apple rolled out the iOS 16.5.1a security update. However, users reported difficulties in browsing certain websites and applications, prompting Apple to withdraw the update. The tech giant quickly resolved the issue and re-launched the revised updates on July 13th, which not only fix the Webkit bugs but also resolve web page opening errors.

It is interesting to note that Apple chose to skip the iOS 16.5.1b, iPadOS 16.5.1b, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1b updates, opting to launch the iOS 16.5.1c version directly. This decision suggests that there may still be major bugs in the version b update, prompting Apple to push the most complete version c security update to users.

Regardless of whether users are currently using iOS 16.5.1 or iOS 16.5.1a, they will receive an update reminder for iOS/iPadOS 16.5.1c. Apple strongly recommends that all iPhone and iPad users upgrade as soon as possible to prevent hackers from exploiting vulnerabilities in the Webkit browser engine. This would allow them to create malicious web pages that execute code without the user’s knowledge, potentially leading to further intrusion attacks.

While some users may be concerned about encountering new problems after upgrading to iOS 16.5.1c, it is important to note that software developers typically exercise greater caution following issues to ensure the problems do not reoccur. Therefore, users can safely open the software update of iOS 16 to fix known major security vulnerabilities.

To upgrade to iOS 16.5.1c, users can follow these steps:

1. Open the iPhone’s built-in “Settings” and tap “General”.

2. Click on “Software Update”.

3. Click “Download and Install” to update the software.

It is always recommended to stay up-to-date with the latest security updates to ensure a safer browsing experience. Apple’s commitment to addressing and resolving vulnerabilities promptly is crucial in safeguarding user data.

