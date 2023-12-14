The Paradigm Shift in Drug Development: Precision Vaccines, AI, and Pharmacological Research

The Roche Institute Foundation recently hosted the sixth edition of the Conference ‘Anticipating the Medicine of the Future’, which focused on Precision Vaccines, Applications of Artificial Intelligence, and Pharmacological Research. At the event, experts emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in pharmaceutical research to develop more personalized and effective treatments for patients.

Federico Plaza, vice president of the Roche Institute Foundation, stressed the importance of advancing knowledge of the role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare to achieve new and efficient treatments for each patient, contributing to the sustainability of the health system.

Joaquín Arenas, director of the Health Research Institute of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital, emphasized the need for coordination in Spain to establish a Personalized Precision Medicine strategy. He noted that individual genetic factors and biomarkers play a crucial role in the development of new, more precise drugs.

In the debate on the impact of Artificial Intelligence, Fernando Martín Sánchez, from the La Paz University Hospital, discussed the application of Artificial Intelligence in oncology, genetic diseases, pharmacogenomics, rare diseases, and neurology. He emphasized the challenges of accessibility to quality data and the importance of collaboration between medical professionals and AI systems in the Medicine of the Future.

Angel Carracedo, director of the Galician Public Foundation for Genomic Medicine, highlighted the development of new types of vaccines and the optimization of vaccination strategies. Precision vaccines seek to induce a more robust and specific immune response based on factors such as age, genetic characteristics, and associated pathologies.

Pablo Lapunzina, from IdiPaz and Ciberer, emphasized the value of Artificial Intelligence in predictive risk models and the advancement of precision pharmacology. He also highlighted the substantial progress in personalized and precision vaccination for various diseases, including cancer.

The president of the Roche Institute Foundation, Patrick Wallach, emphasized the ongoing effort to bring the Medicine of the Future to the present and provide patients with the best possible medicine. He stressed the uniqueness of each patient and the continuing need to anticipate the future in pharmaceutical research to achieve this goal.

The experts at the conference agreed that a paradigm shift in drug discovery and development, coupled with the application of Artificial Intelligence and precision vaccination strategies, holds promise for a more personalized and effective approach to healthcare in the future.

