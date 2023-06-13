The photos of Damiano David and Martina Taglienti at dinner together the night before the kiss

A few days after the video of the kiss in the disco, here are the photos of the evening, which began in a Roman restaurant in the company of some friends. Damiano is elegant in a black jacket, Martina wears the long-sleeved shirt that you will see inside the club a few hours later.

Se Damiano David and Martina Taglienti are they really a couple, only time will tell. The two have now been in the spotlight since it came into circulation the video of the fateful kiss which forced the Maneskin frontman to publicly declare the end of his relationship with Giorgia Soleri.

Photos of Damiano and Martina at dinner at the restaurant

That video now acquires a context, specifically that of an evening of fun and light-heartedness in the capital, the city of Damiano as much as of Martina. The two boys have known each other for years, the model is one of Victoria’s closest friends, bassist of the group, and Damiano has always, more or less jokingly, courted her ruthlessly. For some time, however, something must have changed between them and apparently they would have decided to take a further step in that attraction which until then had probably remained platonic. A few days after the video of the disco, here it isand photos from the evening, begun in a Roman restaurant in the company of some friends. The shots were published by Il Messaggero: Damiano is elegantly in a black jacket, Martina is wearing the long-sleeved shirt that you will see inside the club a few hours later. The weather is seemingly relaxed and serene, but it’s just the calm before the storm.

Damiano flies to Madrid while gossip rages

It is perhaps a good thing that immediately after the media chaos i Maneskin had to leave Rome to leave again for Madridwhere one of the was waiting for them stops on their tour. In the meantime, perhaps, Damiano was able to cool off and concentrate only on the band’s music, while gossip was inflamed on his social networks and his now ex-girlfriend in Rome Giorgia Soleri he was preparing for the idea of ​​a new life after Damiano. Now it will be necessary to understand which of the two will change accommodation and who will remain in the apartment they shared in the capital.