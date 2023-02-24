They are open, from 12:00 today 24 February 2023on the Sport e Salute SpA website, the platforms for submitting candidacies for the “Inclusione”, “Quartieri”, “Prisons” and “Parks” public notices.

Projects envisaged by the 16 million euro Plan for Social Sport, promoted together with the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, and the Department for Sport, which aims to break down the barriers to accessing sporting activity and to concretely principle of the right to sport for all. A plan with 595 eligible projects and intended for 12,000 ASD/SSD, Third Sector bodies in the sports sector and Municipalities who, starting today, will have one month to apply for their project at the link

Al link the illustration of the four projects.

There are four projects: Inclusion (2.4 million), Neighborhoods (3.7 million), Sport in Parks (3.3 million) and for the first time Prisons (3 million).

It is estimated that a total of 12,000 sports associations and potentially over one million citizens will be involved.

Not only that: there is also a training course for social sport planners and managers. The webinar free, with insights into the activities and contents of the Plan, is scheduled for Tuesday 28 February from 17.30 to 19.30 at this link.

