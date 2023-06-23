the POLAND PLAIN is ready to churn out TEMPORAL CELLS with BIG HAIL; let’s see where » ILMETEO.it

Weather: the POLAND PLAIN is ready to churn out TEMPORAL CELLS with BIG HAIL; let’s see where

Risk of severe thunderstorms with hail between the evening of Thursday 22nd and the morning of Friday 23rd Weather warning: the Po Valley is a basin full of potential energy ready to churn out thunderstorms with heavy hail already in the next few hours.

As we can see from the map below, an insidious cyclone (indicated with the letter “B”), positioned over central-northern Europe, will send an insidious storm front towards the south, which will also invest part of our country. For this reason, the weather conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly from the evening of Thursday 22 June. Potentially very dangerous configuration for Northern Italy Given the truly high energy potential, due to the high humidity levels, the intense heat of recent days and the simultaneous entry of cold air at high altitudes, potentially explosive conditions will be created with the formation of massive storm cells and with the concrete danger of hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

It is not excluded that even the dreaded supercells could form: in this case the hail could take on truly remarkable dimensions, with whirling phenomena. The storms will initially trigger on the western Alps, subsequently they will also affect the flat areas of Piedmont and Lombardy. At the moment the areas potentially most affected by storm lines, with huge accumulations of water in a very short time, could be those of the provinces of: Turin, Novara, Vercelli, Varese, Como, Monza Brianza and Milan.

Between the next night and the early morning of Friday 23 June, the storm front could break through as far as Trentino Alto Adige and Veneto, with its load of precipitation, often hail. Finally, the storms will also move towards Friuli Venezia Giulia and central-eastern Emilia.

Be careful, it didn’t end there. Over the next week, approximately from Thursday 29 June, a second storm front could hit our country, this time causing more widespread effects.

However, we will be able to return to this in our next updates.

