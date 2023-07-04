The Power of Pears: A Forgotten Fruit for Diabetes Prevention and Inflammation Reduction

Example of Food Suitable for Diabetes Control – iFood.it

A balanced and healthy diet plays a central role in maintaining health and preventing disease. When you adopt an unhealthy lifestyle – including a diet high in saturated fats, refined sugars, processed foods and low in nutrients – the risk of developing chronic inflammation and chronic diseases such as diabetes increases.

Chronic inflammation affecting the body can cause many diseases such as arthritis, obesity, some types of cancer, and not to forget heart disease.

A balanced diet rich in nutrients can also play a key role in the prevention of diabetes.

The humble pear offers a variety of health benefits that are often underestimated. Made up of 80% water, they help the body stay hydrated.

The benefits of pears: everything you need to know about this little-considered fruit

Pears are a significant source of minerals such as potassium, and vitamins including C and K, as well as antioxidants which protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. They also help strengthen the immune system against infections and contribute to heart health as they reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Also, the fiber present in pears helps reduce bad cholesterol, increases the sense of satiety, and promotes intestinal regularity, avoiding constipation thanks to its slight laxative effect. They are also low in calories, making them perfectly suitable for a slimming diet. There are numerous varieties of pears and they differ a lot in terms of taste, texture, and color. It is said that if we don’t like one variety, we won’t like all the others either.

The role of pears in the prevention of chronic inflammation and diabetes

Pears have anti-inflammatory properties as they are rich in antioxidants and phytochemical compounds that help reduce inflammation in the body, such as quercetinolo. According to some studies, the peel of pears contains ursolic acid, a compound that contributes to the reduction of inflammation in the body. Eating pears regularly, therefore, helps prevent the onset of inflammation.

Pears are also a fruit with a low glycemic index and, therefore, do not cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. On the contrary, they are an excellent choice for keeping levels stable. The fibers present in pears slow down the absorption of sugars, contributing to the maintenance of stable blood glucose levels. These properties are very important in diabetes prevention.

Incorporating pears into your diet can have a positive impact on your health, particularly in terms of preventing chronic inflammation and diabetes. With their numerous health benefits and delicious taste, pears should not be overlooked when it comes to planning meals for optimal health.

