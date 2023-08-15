The Prizes Are the BEST Part of Disney’s Limited-Time Scavenger Hunt!

Halloween is one of our favorite times to visit Disneyland Resort!

Pumpkin churro in Disneyland!

Not only is there a huge Mickey pumpkin to take photos with on Main Street, U.S.A., but Oogie Boogie Bash (which is already sold out) is a fan-favorite Halloween event. Now there’s even more spooky fun to be had with Disneyland’s Halloween scavenger hunt — and you don’t even need a park ticket!

Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit is back for 2023! This is a fun, returning special event hosted at Disneyland’s Downtown Disney. With all the Halloween decorations, you’ll need to look closely to spot all the pumpkins. Keep your eyes peeled to locate them all and you can receive a special prize!

While you’re strolling through Downtown Disney, you’ll want to stop at one of the many locations to receive your map. The maps will cost you $9.99. Use the front side of the card to get hints about where the pumpkins are located.

And use the stickers on the back to identify the pumpkin you found.

Once you’ve located them all you can head to one of the two redemption locations to pick up your prize! You can choose between one of the 5 pumpkin sippers.

You can pick up your card at one of the following locations.

Acorns Gifts & Goods (Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa)

Disney Home (Downtown Disney)

Disney’s Fantasia Shop (Disneyland Hotel)

Disney’s Pin Traders (Downtown Disney)

The Disney Dress Shop (Downtown Disney)

WonderGround Gallery (Downtown Disney)

World of Disney (Downtown Disney)

And to redeem your prize, you can go to one of these two locations!

Disney’s Pin Traders (Downtown Disney)

World of Disney (Downtown Disney)

I don’t know about you, but we think these prizes are adorable! This is a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit without needing a park ticket. But if you do want to go into the parks for even more Halloween fun, you gotta check out the Oogie Boogie Bash!

Let us know which of the adorable prize sippers you would choose in the comments!

