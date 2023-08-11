The Pros and Cons of the Carnivorous Diet: A Miracle Weight Loss Solution or Potential Health Risks?

The pros and cons of the carnivorous diet that makes you lose 55 kilos in 12 months

Here is the “carnivorous diet” with no limits on the quantity that allowed 32-year-old Amanda Lipstade to lose 55 kilos in one year.

Who is Amanda Lipstade

Amanda had weighed more than 163 kilos following an illness that struck her in 2022. She herself claims to have suffered from obesity and severe depression and anxiety. The girl had come to no longer value herself as a human being and to want to die.

However, Amanda decides to start a miraculous diet that led her, in 12 months, to lose many of the extra pounds that oppressed her. Amanda had understood that she had to do something for her health and for her life, that she no longer felt that she belonged to her. Amanda’s brother had also started a diet, and in a very short time had lost 13 kilos, and she decides to follow in his footsteps.

The diet

The “carnivorous diet” (also known as the paleo diet) involves the total elimination of all non-animal foods and is highly restrictive. This means that you cannot eat milk, yoghurt, cereals, legumes, seeds, fruit and vegetables, vegetable oil, tea, coffee and vegetable drinks.

The Carnivore Diet menu includes a breakfast of bacon and eggs, smoked salmon, or sausage. For lunch, on the other hand, you can eat unlimited meat, of any kind. Dinner is reserved for fish. Meat and fish can be combined with lactose-free cheeses or scrambled eggs, and for snacks you can opt for dried meat, bacon or Parmesan. As already said, quantity to taste!

5 day menu

Day 1 – eggs, bacon and sardines for breakfast; turkey burgers, salmon jerky, and beef tips for lunch; filet mignon, crab and chicken liver for dinner; snacks with parmesan cheese and dried meat.

Day 2 – shrimp, egg and heavy cream for breakfast; beef steak, tuna and beef jerky for lunch; lamb chops, scallops and beef liver for dinner; hard cheddar and bone broth as snacks.

Day 3 – eggs, salmon and turkey sausage for breakfast; beef tips, pork chops, and mackerel for lunch; turkey, parmesan and bone marrow burgers for dinner; boiled eggs and shrimp for snacks.

Day 4 – for breakfast trout, chicken and bacon; for lunch beef patties, cheddar and dried salmon meat; for dinner crab cooked in lard and filet mignon; sardines and beef jerky as snacks.

Day 5 – eggs, chicken and turkey sausage for breakfast; roast lamb, chicken liver, and pork chop for lunch; sirloin steak, scallops and heavy cream for dinner; bone broth and dried turkey meat for snacks.

The pros and cons

The pros of this diet proposed by orthopedist Shawn Baker are not the result of scientific studies. Among them are the reduction of obesity, diabetes, arthritis and psychic disorders such as anxiety and depression. In addition, this diet provides a large amount of high biological value proteins.

While this diet does indeed lose weight, there are many questions about the long-term risks. This is because, if at first the blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​improve, it is not thanks to the diet, but to weight loss. On the contrary, it is a fact that the exclusion of all other food categories can lead to deficiencies in vitamins, mineral salts and fiber.

In conclusion, is the carnivorous diet really the solution to all weight problems?

