The quality of the rescue service in Germany is not sufficient / Important impulses …

Bjorn Steiger Foundation

Winnenden

The quality of emergency care in Germany is still not at a good and desirable level. This is the finding from the “Ways to the rescue service of the future” congress organized by the Björn Steiger Foundation in Würzburg with more than 200 participants and over 100 online guests. “Our knowledge of improvements in emergency care is enormous – but how little has been done with it so far is frightening,” said Ulrich Schreiner, Managing Director at the Björn Steiger Foundation. On June 28th and 29th, the participants discussed existing demands for improving emergency care together with the lecturers and received important impulses, how numerous problems could be solved through consistent quality assurance and how – especially in other European countries – through the use of the most modern technology a higher quality level of emergency care is achieved.

The experts present agreed that Article 27 of SGB V (Social Code) should entitle insured persons to a health control center that can be reached at all times and emergency medical care including rescue services. The reason: Emergency care in Germany still works with a system whose participants do not have to coordinate with each other. A lack of networking prevents effective control of the rescue services. The result: Valuable resources are tied up where they are often not needed and are lacking where they are needed. To the detriment of emergency patients!

The implementation of this requirement is made absolutely necessary by the decision of the VGH Mannheim of May 5, 2023, which defines a functioning rescue service system as a fundamental right and stipulates that the rescue service must be planned from the patient’s point of view. In the opinion of the judges, every citizen can sue for this fundamental right as a potential emergency patient and take legal action against a violation of fundamental rights.

Another focus of the congress was the forthcoming hospital structural reform. In this context, the experts agreed that the hospital reform and the reform of emergency medical care, including the rescue service, must be initiated in a uniform procedure. The Federal Joint Committee (GBA) is called upon to set minimum standards for care and quality assurance.

It also became clear at the congress how imperative this requirement is: So far, full-time quality management has only been carried out in less than 15 percent of the control centers. In order to remedy this deficiency, uniform, standardized and structured emergency call query systems must be used in the control centers in the future. In addition, it is imperative that this use is accompanied by continuous quality assurance. In addition, instructions for telephone resuscitation (TCPR) and instructions for first aid must be introduced as mandatory.

Another topic was the exchange of patient-related data; Various speakers made it clear how far behind Germany is in terms of digitization and the use of electronic health records in a European comparison. This grievance resulted in the demand for the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)) to bring together the supply and quality data of the rescue service and emergency medical care nationwide, to evaluate them and thus to create a reliable basis for the further development of emergency care. Important: First Responder and First Responder apps must become part of the rescue service, as must the aftercare services.

During the concluding discussion of the congress, it also became clear that it is possible to initiate numerous improvements on one’s own initiative. A particularly positive example of this is the Oldenburger Land control center. “We bring all the players to the table, let us accompany them scientifically, use the structured and standardized emergency call query and continuously adapt our processes as part of quality management,” explained Kadriye Gülöz, deputy managing director of the Oldenburger Land control center, about her approach, which is exemplary in Germany is.

Kadriye Gülöz was honored separately by Nicole Steiger for her services to the modernization of emergency care and the rescue service in Germany.

The live stream of the event and the presentations are available on the Björn Steiger Foundation website at the following address:

https://www.steiger-stiftung.de/kongressanmeldung

