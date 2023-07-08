Ranking of the 10 most clicked websites worldwide

By Andreas Filbig and Natalie Wetzel | Jul 08, 2023 at 3:15 p.m

We surf numerous websites every day. But which Internet addresses can book the most views? TECHBOOK looked at which sites are most popular worldwide and which are most frequently visited in Germany.

Whether at work, lying comfortably on the sofa or on the go on public transport – thanks to our laptops and smartphones, most of us are constantly on the go. The areas of interest are as diverse as the Internet itself: reading the newspaper, scrolling through one of the countless social media apps, shopping online or discovering the news. Billions of people surf the internet every day and visit their favorite websites. Similarweb lists the most clicked websites, filtered by country and topic. TECHBOOK looked at the top 10 worldwide and in Germany. Are your favorite websites included?

The big names are ahead

As expected, many well-known names appear in the top 10 of the most popular websites worldwide, which have hardly moved in the hit list in recent years. Not surprisingly, the search engine giant Google is right at the top, followed by the in-house video portal YouTube. In terms of average visit duration, however, YouTube is ahead of the top 10. The shortest time users look at Wikipedia is just under 4 minutes. That’s enough to filter out the most important information from a Wikipedia entry. YouTube, on the other hand, has a dwell time of 20 minutes per page.

The social networks Facebook and Instagram, which are also the most popular in Germany, land in third and fifth place. How long Twitter can stay in fourth place under Elon Musk remains to be seen. Completely unused in Europe and America, but still in sixth place is Baidu.com. The search engine is the first port of call for surfing Chinese. With a population of over 1.4 billion people, it’s no wonder it’s among the most popular websites of all. The first surprise comes in seventh place in the form of Wikipedia.org. Just five years ago, the platform didn’t even appear in the top 10.

google.com

youtube.com

facebook.com

twitter.com

instagram.com

baidu.com

wikipedia.org

yandex.ru

yahoo.com

whatsapp.com

Contrary to the knowledge-giving encyclopedia, the top three porn sites are still bobbing outside the top 10. XVideos, Pornhub, and XNXX only land in places 11, 12, and 13. The average time spent on erotic sites also fell further – from 15 minutes to an average of eleven minutes (as of 2021) and now to around seven (as of 2023). . Nevertheless, the three websites are still ahead of Amazon in 14th place. Incidentally, users also surf here for seven minutes. While Corona shot up to 12th place in 2021, the service rose to 40th place in 2023. Openai.com is a new addition at number 17. However, chat GPT definitely still has room for improvement on this website ranking.

Surfing behavior in Germany still corresponds to the top ranks of the global list. YouTube and Facebook follow on Google. After that, in 5th, 10th and 11th place, is the German consumer propensity. After Amazon, Ebay and classified ads are also far ahead – ahead of Pornhub in 12th place. The free encyclopedia Wikipedia, which can do more than just help students with their presentations, is also in 6th place in the list of the top 10 websites. Bild.de is in 7th place, t.online.de is in 9th place, and news sites such as Tagesschau, Focus and Spiegel are also among the top 30.

google.com

youtube.com

facebook.com

google.de

amazon.de

wikipedia.org

bild.de

instagram.com

t-online.de

ebay.de

By the way: The five most-used streaming sites in Germany are zdf.de, the ARD-Mediathek and >, alongside YouTube and Netflix.

