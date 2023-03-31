Some medicines are useful to have at home for any emergency, others absolutely not so it’s not worth hoarding them. Let’s find out which ones can never miss.

In each house there is a medication drawer or a small locker, there are those who have more and those who have less but it is certainly a rather common use. However, in addition to those products that are essential for those who follow specific therapies, there are medicines that can be essential if necessary.

Obviously the over-the-counter ones can be found in pharmacy even at night, while for those who require a prescription, a doctor is needed for the prescription and assessment on a case-by-case basis. In case of emergencies serious ones you can go to the hospital, for minor ones you can always call or go to the medical guard for information. However there are common problems like fever, headache, stomach ache that can be resolved quickly.

This is to clarify that a medicine cabinet it doesn’t have to be a pharmacy maid, it is useless to buy anything and everything just to have it at home and then let it perish. It’s okay to buy those medicines that are used for situations that are quite common. No stocks, only the essentials and obviously the products needed for specific pathologies. For specific advice on brands or therapeutic indications, it is still useful to ask your general practitioner or pharmacist, also for more in-depth details on doses and times of administration.

Medicines: which ones should not be missing at home

Over-the-counter drugs are those sold without the need for a prescription and therefore freely purchasable. This does not mean that these products are not dangerous but that they are not classified as useful first aid at home, to be used in any case only in case of real need, without exceeding the recommended doses.

They are useful plasters, disinfectant, cotton, gauze, antipyretic for fever, ointment for bruises or pain if you have joint problems, some medicine for the belly or stomach, a product for headaches. These are the ones generals which can be combined with the thermometer and some useful accessories such as a pressure gauge. For any other medicine, however, it is better to consult a doctor without do-it-yourself treatments and without buying useless products.

These would go organized, paying attention to the expiration date, and positioned in an accessible way but away from children because they can be really dangerous.