An investment plan for the next three years of 450 million and 20,000 seasonal hires. This is the growth perimeter of the amusement park industry in Italy according to the data processed by the Italian Permanent Parks Association – Confindustria. Over 120 million will be invested this year in new attractions and expansions which will lead to the creation of new jobs (+20%). Thus this year the sector will absorb more than 30,000 people, 20,000 of whom are seasons, in addition to the 10,000 permanent employees. In the medium term, the companies that manage the theme parks are planning investments of 450 million intended to raise the quality and variety of the attractions, aligning them with those of the best parks in the world. New rides and attractions but also more sustainability in the structures and best practices for making the systems more efficient. Alongside the installation of photovoltaic systems, action is taken to reduce water consumption with even more efficient filtering and recirculation systems, combined with the study of new technologies, subject to the approval of the institutions, based on the use of water from wells or the sea treated, avoiding the waste of drinking water. «The amusement park sector is essential for tourism and is a driving force for the area, with its related industries in terms of turnover and employment – explains Luciano Pareschi, President of the Italian Permanent Parks Association – Confindustria -. The companies in the sector are confirming and supporting investments, despite having received, amid delays and bureaucratic quibbles, insufficient aid after the pandemic. We ask the Government to pay greater attention to our sector, favoring both the small and medium-sized entrepreneurs who form the backbone and can only count on their own strengths, and the large groups that have investment funds or multinational entertainment companies behind them».

The sector is leaving behind the Covid years in which over 250 million in revenues and tens of thousands of jobs were lost. The restart began in 2022 when many parks returned to pre-pandemic revenues. Based on this trend and in line with the recovery of tourist flows to Italy, it is estimated that the sector will be destined for a new period of development, already overcoming the barrier of 20 million Italian visitors and 1 .5 million foreign visitors. The sector is made up of 230 structures including wildlife, adventure, theme and water parks. In 2019, against a 450 million ticket sales turnover, the associated activities relating to merchandising, catering and other activities inside the parks amounted to 1 billion euros and 2 billion if we consider external activities, such as hotels, maintenance and other services, for a total of over 60,000 employees.