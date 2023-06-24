The real quality, reliability but also problems of new Mitsubishi cars are more and more interesting

Mitsubishi, a historical Japanese brand with over a century of experience in the sector automotive, is recognized for its performance and reliability. The main strength of the Japanese brand lies in its efficient all-wheel drive technology, which has led to successes in rallying competitions.

Today, the Mitsubishi vehicle range offers solutions to meet every mobility need, with city ​​cars, SUVs, pick-ups and electric and plug-in hybrid models. Mitsubishi is increasingly focusing on sustainable mobility, equipping its vehicles with efficient hybrid and electric powertrains, while maintaining the unequivocal all-wheel drive to ensure optimal performance even in the most demanding off-road conditions. Let’s see in this article:

Quality and reliability of new Mitsubishi cars

Mitsubishi Space Star it is an A-segment car, characterized by a large passenger area, although the space dedicated to luggage is limited. The cabin has average quality finishes and the driving position does not offer particular comfort, but the multimedia system is of good quality. Thanks to its compact dimensions and small turning radius, the vehicle proves to be a good choice for urban driving, even if the steering precision could be improved. From the point of view of efficiency, Space Star offers low consumption and overall reliability maintained. The starting price is around 16,000 euros.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross It’s a mid-size crossover with a large cabin but limited cargo capacity. The car interior features a classic style, equipped with comprehensive equipment and a user-friendly multimedia system. The vehicle is powered by a complex hybrid system, consisting of two electric motors and a 2.4-litre petrol engine, which offers a smooth ride, although power is limited by the vehicle’s weight. Comfort, stability and braking capacity they are all reliable and of a good standard. The Intense Sda version offers all the essential options, but purchasing higher versions offers an increase in functionality and performance. The starting price is around 45,000 euros.

The new generation of Mitsubishi ASX is about to be launched in the crossover segment. This new version will be available in five variants, both petrol and hybrid. The basic version will be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of delivering 91 HP, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. For more power and roominess, two options with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be available: a 140PS variant with a six-speed manual gearbox and a second 158PS variant mated to a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. seven gears. There hybrid version of the ASX it will be equipped with an E-Tech system that combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, a 1.3 kWh battery and an automatic gearbox, for a total output of 145 HP. The new Mitsubishi ASX will be available at an estimated price of around 25,000 euros.

The technical calls are interventions that are carried out by Mitsubishi to resolve problems identified on some of their vehicles. These recalls do not affect the overall reliability of the vehicle. The choice of a vehicle model, whether recalled or not, depends on the individual preferences of the customer. Recalls are made to eliminate potential design flawscomponent anomalies or problems encountered during the production of the vehicle.

All checks and any necessary repairs are carried out free of charge by the manufacturer’s service network. Owners of recalled vehicles receive an official notification urging them to take the vehicle to an authorized repairer.

Mitsubishi ASX. During the recall campaign, 4,096 examples of affected vehicles were inspected. Found the possibility of cracking and detachment of the tailpipe over time. Thorough inspections were carried out in the workshop and, if necessary, the muffler was replaced, a task which took about an hour. To prevent the possible defect, in cases where no anomalies are detected, a special support kit was installed, with an estimated working time of around 30 minutes.

Mitsubishi Outlander. The wiper motors had to be replaced due to the risk of seizure caused by the formation of rust due to water infiltration. The ball joints of the wiper joint could have corroded and become detached. A total of 7,567 vehicles produced throughout the model’s production period were affected by these interventions.

Mitsubishi i-MiEV. A problem has been identified with the propellant (ammonium nitrate) used for the right frontal airbag. Due to humidity and high temperatures, the propellant could have deteriorated, increasing the risk of rupture of the airbag detonator in the event of deployment. The faulty detonator had to be replaced. In total, 75 cars underwent this corrective operation.

