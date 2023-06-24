Aehra, inspired by air force sculpted from the area

The Italian car manufacturer Aehra presented its new sedan model.

A car expression of luxury, of sportiness and innovation. Aehra CEO Hazim Nada said “The Sedan continues Aehra’s strategic mission, to bring to the road the best expression of Italian design never seen before in the EV world”.

A fascinating, elegant, innovative car, expression of an “Italian luxury”, refined, minimalist, which has its roots in the great tradition of made in Italy design. A sedan with sinuous lines, without edges, “sculpted” by the air.

A “symphony” of technological innovation, great performances, Italian style and beauty. Aesthetically, the car has a more marked muscular appearance and where sportiness is evident. Great attention was paid to the choice of materials, with some innovations linked to the colors and in particular to the tire rims. The latter will have a sportier design, with the rims going from 5 spokes for the SUV to 7 for the sedan. The result recalls the image of a turbine, with a carbon application that favors the cleaning of the flow to ensure greater aerodynamics. Its fluid bodywork combines with active technologies that reduce aerodynamic resistance, offering performance that perfectly combines safety and driving pleasure.

