Home » Aehra, inspired by air force sculpted from the area
Business

Aehra, inspired by air force sculpted from the area

by admin
Aehra, inspired by air force sculpted from the area

The Italian car manufacturer Aehra presented its new sedan model.

A car expression of luxury, of sportiness and innovation. Aehra CEO Hazim Nada said “The Sedan continues Aehra’s strategic mission, to bring to the road the best expression of Italian design never seen before in the EV world”.
A fascinating, elegant, innovative car, expression of an “Italian luxury”, refined, minimalist, which has its roots in the great tradition of made in Italy design. A sedan with sinuous lines, without edges, “sculpted” by the air.

A “symphony” of technological innovation, great performances, Italian style and beauty. Aesthetically, the car has a more marked muscular appearance and where sportiness is evident. Great attention was paid to the choice of materials, with some innovations linked to the colors and in particular to the tire rims. The latter will have a sportier design, with the rims going from 5 spokes for the SUV to 7 for the sedan. The result recalls the image of a turbine, with a carbon application that favors the cleaning of the flow to ensure greater aerodynamics. Its fluid bodywork combines with active technologies that reduce aerodynamic resistance, offering performance that perfectly combines safety and driving pleasure.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  How much does Pier Silvio Berlusconi earn. In 2022 salary equal to 2.25 million

You may also like

Santanchè asks Giorgetti for help. And he checks...

Shixia Fangchang Real Estate continues to wait for...

Online payment barrier – that’s why certain articles...

Civil Servants: Number of civil servants hits 28-year...

FI, Marta Fascina does not want to leave....

Microsoft Releases Four Compatibility Updates to Improve Windows...

Flash message – reports: Prigozhin stops march on...

Berlusconi was a pacifist: before he died he...

Loans without collateral – Other banks also want...

U.S. medical AI data company[Gradient Health]completes financing of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy