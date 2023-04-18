Home » The North West prefers silence
The Egea case embarrasses the Piedmont system. Who in the face of the clash between Turin (Iren) and Brescia (a2a) to take over the Albese Egea simply prefers to remain silent. As if Egea were one of the many private companies that can choose their buyer without any ties to the territory. Of course that is not the case. Because in the shareholding structure there are a hundred mayors for whom it shouldn’t be indifferent if the electric switch migrates out of the region. After decades of controversy against the intrusiveness of politics in the economic field, we are now faced with the opposite problem: the Piedmontese political system passively witnesses the loss of an asset to the benefit of a Lombard company. Try to pick up the phone and ask for comments to believe. The opposite is not even imaginable: a Piedmontese company that appropriates a Lombard asset without the political system of that region making its voice heard. It appears that they are better.

