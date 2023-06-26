the reason for their value

Cherries that cost more than 3,000 euros have attracted global attention. But why do they have such a high value? Let’s find out why: it’s really amazing.

Among the most loved fruits of all, the cherries are the emblem of summer. Rich in vitamins and potassium, they are adored for their overwhelming flavor: really greedy they conquer young and old and it’s really true that one leads to another.

Perfect eaten alone, they are also incredible tasted in sweet recipes and in combination with ice cream or yogurt. Maybe you too are a cherry lover and you can’t do without them, so much so that when summer arrives you feel immense joy and run right away to buy a good supply. This year though, like never before, you need to be aware of how the their price has skyrocketed. The cause is to be found in climate change: after the long drought, the rains fell for most of June ruining the crops. The fruit swelled and many cherries went bad, leading to a meager supply in the face of a very high demand. This has only driven prices up. In some cases their cost has even reached 10 euros per kg.

Certainly, however, they have not reached the galactic figure of some cherries that have become famous all over the world which were purchased for over 3 thousand euros: let’s find out the reason behind this immense price.

Cherries sold for more than 3 thousand euros: the sensational background

Rich in antioxidants and benefits, cherries are the fruit of the heart of many. Some out of the ordinary have catalysed attention all over the world: these are red fruits that have become a luxury that they have been sold for over 3,000 euros in Japan during an auction.

During the Japanese auction, a box containing 12 cherries sold for 500,000 yen, corresponding to 3,200 euros. The fact is that these red fruits are not the ones we all know: it is one valuable variant known as juno heartconsisting of maxi cherries, whose shape resembles a heart.

Cherries sold for over 3 thousand euros: the incredible story

The juno heart in Japan they are considered a symbol of great prestige: therefore, giving them to someone is a very important gesture. Their value is immense, so much so that during the auction a owner of a sweet shop he bought a box, spending 3200 euros. Her goal is not to taste them or keep them in plain sight, but to use them in her shop to churn out luxury sweets, sold for 15 euros each.

