Linux kernel at risk: IT security gap with high risk! Vulnerability allows execution of arbitrary code with administrator privileges

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Linux kernels. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 23, 2023 to a vulnerability for Linux Kernel that became known on May 9, 2023. The Linux operating system and the products Debian Linux, Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux and Open Source Linux Kernel are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6186-1 (Status: 06/22/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Linux Kernel – Risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,2

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Linux Kernel Bug: Vulnerability allows execution of arbitrary program code with administrator privileges

The kernel represents the core of the Linux operating system.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in the Linux kernel to run arbitrary code with administrator privileges.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-32233 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Open Source Linux Kernel

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6186-1 vom 2023-06-22 (23.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3708 vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3705 vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3723 vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice LSN-0095-1 vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2611-1 vom 2023-06-22 (22.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6162-1 vom 2023-06-14 (15.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2502-1 vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12412 vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2500-1 vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12413 vom 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12394 vom 2023-06-13 (13.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12393 vom 2023-06-13 (13.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6149-1 vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6150-1 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASLIVEPATCH-2023-123 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASLIVEPATCH-2023-122 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3465 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1750 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-3349 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3470 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.4-2023-046 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3490 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASLIVEPATCH-2023-127 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASLIVEPATCH-2023-126 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASLIVEPATCH-2023-125 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASLIVEPATCH-2023-124 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.15-2023-020 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALASKERNEL-5.10-2023-033 vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2050 vom 2023-06-05 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3446 vom 2023-06-05 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3351 vom 2023-06-03 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6135-1 vom 2023-06-02 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3349 vom 2023-06-03 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3350 vom 2023-06-03 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6131-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6130-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6132-1 vom 2023-06-01 (02.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6127-1 vom 2023-06-01 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6122-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6124-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6122-1 vom 2023-05-30 (31.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Mailing list OSS Security vom 2023-05-15 (16.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5402 vom 2023-05-14 (15.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Entry in the OSS mailing list from 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Bugzilla from 2023-05-08 (09.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 15th version of this IT security notice for Linux kernels. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/09/2023 – Initial version

05/15/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/16/2023 – Exploit included

05/31/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/01/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/02/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/05/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat and Ubuntu

06/06/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon and Debian

06/07/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon, Red Hat and Oracle Linux

06/09/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/13/2023 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

06/14/2023 – Added new updates of SUSE and Oracle Linux

06/15/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

06/22/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat and Ubuntu

06/23/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

