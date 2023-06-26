Home » I found a movie I like after filming[Kotaro Inai Blog]
I found a movie I like after filming[Kotaro Inai Blog]

by admin

Recently, shooting has calmed down, and I am spending my days leisurely. This is Inai.

In the July issue of Men’s Non-no, I’m participating in a project called “Masterpiece Summer Cinema Fashion”.

There are movies that I got hooked on as a result of this project, so please check them out!

To refresh myself, I went to “Onigiri Bongo” with Mr. Hinotsu, Mr. Ogata, and Mr. Rio Takahashi (men’s nonno models).

I knew that the store was famous for its long queues, but it took me two hours to line up on a weekday. I was ashamed.

But it was so good that I wanted to eat it even after waiting for 2 hours!

And I watched the boxing movie “Creed Strikes Back in the Past” at IMAX!

I was attracted to the trailer and watched it, but it was really cool. Can you say that it tickles a man’s heart? .

This is the 3rd one and I haven’t seen Series 1 and Series 2 yet, but I definitely want to watch them.

On the way home from school, I went to see Elijah (a junior model of Men’s Nonno), and after watching it, we both agreed that we would become muscular. It would be fun if there was a “men’s non-muscle training club”.

Is it super El Niño this year? It seems that is coming. (I don’t know if the expression is correct)

Everyone, do your best and take care of your body without losing to the weather.

see you!

