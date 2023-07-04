The reasons why eating pasta al dente is more suitable than well-cooked pasta: what impact it has on health

When it comes to cooking, there’s one rule you can’t afford to break. All pasta must always be cooked al dente.

From the point of view of cooking, with the expression “al dente” it means that precise point in which, even if the pasta is cooked, it has little resistance (firmness) to the bite. The result is special: the dough is firm but not hard. Cooking is a little softer depending on personal taste, but what many don’t know is that the al dente pasta has numerous nutritional benefits.

It has long been debated whether cooking it al dente is the best way to enjoy it. Some say it’s tastier, while others say it’s healthier. So what’s the answer? It might surprise you.

Al dente pasta keeps blood sugar low and is easier to digest

Cooking pasta al dente is actually healthier. Here’s why: when the pasta is cooked al dente, it has a lower glycemic index.

What are the benefits of al dente pasta

This means that it does not cause spikes in blood sugar levels as it does when it is overcooked. The lower glycemic index is due to the fact that this type of cooking is more resistant to digestion and because it also contains more resistant starch. This type of starch is not completely broken down and absorbed by the body.

Resistant starch has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including improved insulin sensitivity, better blood sugar control, and increased weight loss. So, here you go. Cooking it this way is not only more delicious, but it is also better for you.

In a nutshell, with al dente cooking, the glycemic index is lower than when overcooked pasta is consumed. When you consume carbohydrate foods like pasta, your blood sugar levels can rise. Overcooking pasta produces a softer texture because it breaks down the protein molecules.

The other reason you should cook it like this is the gusto. In general, al dente pasta tastes better than overcooked pasta. It has more texture and complement the sauce uniquely, ensuring a better dining experience

But that’s not all, because when the pasta is not overcooked or undercooked it takes longer to digest, which makes you feel full for longer. This is necessary if you are trying to manage your weight and want to control yourself at the dinner table. This way, you can keep your portions in check and you won’t eat so much that you feel that feeling of fullness.

