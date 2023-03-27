Home Health the reconstruction of the terrible accident
Health

the reconstruction of the terrible accident

by admin
the reconstruction of the terrible accident

Six people died and one was injured in a terrible road accident that took place on Provincial Road 16, in the Lentina area, which leads to Custonaciin the province of Trapani.


The two cars involved in the fatal accident

The two cars involved in the accident were a Fiat Doblò and an Alfa 156, which collided head-on. Fire brigade teams from Trapani and Alcamo worked late on site.

The dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified. At the moment the information gathered by the authorities is scarce and fragmentary, and the Carabinieri are questioning the witnesses to reconstruct what happened.

Head-on collision in the Lentina area in Custonaci

According to the first leaked information, the two cars collided by chance, around 7 pm today Sunday 26 March, on a straight road in the Lentina area.


The frontal took place near the junction with the State Road 187 which leads to Custonaci.

The place where the accident happened on the map of Sicily.

It would have been some passing motorists who immediately called for help. Two fire brigade teams, various emergency vehicles and the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Trapani intervened on the spot.


Six dead and one seriously injured in the accident

May be of the seven people involved in the accident are death, while the only survivor was transported to hospital in critical condition with a red code. He is in a reserved prognosis.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, but it would be four men and two women who were extracted lifeless from the car’s wreckage.


Photo source: ANSA

See also  "Diablo II: Rebirth of Hellfire" Beta version open to all players to experience | Apple News | Apple Daily

You may also like

Losing weight quickly for the swimsuit rehearsal at...

Side Effects of Antibiotics: What you need to...

Alzheimer, a symptom allows you to discover the...

The étoile Eleonora Abbagnato confesses : “My dance...

Wind gusts up to 60km/h: the alert goes...

the Killer Mushroom worries not only in the...

Good or bad and what to replace with?

Bill Gates Interview at the Federal Ministry of...

Custonaci (Trapani), head-on collision between two cars: six...

Eating oranges at night? Here’s why you shouldn’t...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy