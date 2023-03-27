Six people died and one was injured in a terrible road accident that took place on Provincial Road 16, in the Lentina area, which leads to Custonaciin the province of Trapani.





The two cars involved in the fatal accident

The two cars involved in the accident were a Fiat Doblò and an Alfa 156, which collided head-on. Fire brigade teams from Trapani and Alcamo worked late on site.

The dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified. At the moment the information gathered by the authorities is scarce and fragmentary, and the Carabinieri are questioning the witnesses to reconstruct what happened.

According to the first leaked information, the two cars collided by chance, around 7 pm today Sunday 26 March, on a straight road in the Lentina area.





The frontal took place near the junction with the State Road 187 which leads to Custonaci.

The place where the accident happened on the map of Sicily.

It would have been some passing motorists who immediately called for help. Two fire brigade teams, various emergency vehicles and the Carabinieri of the provincial command of Trapani intervened on the spot.





Six dead and one seriously injured in the accident

May be of the seven people involved in the accident are death, while the only survivor was transported to hospital in critical condition with a red code. He is in a reserved prognosis.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, but it would be four men and two women who were extracted lifeless from the car’s wreckage.



