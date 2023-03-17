Home Health The Region also celebrates, on Saturday 18 March, the national day in memory of the victims of Covid-19 — Salute
by admin
Bonaccini-Donini: “Transforming pain into memory so that the sacrifice of those lives is not superfluous. It is necessary to continue investing in public health, as the pandemic has shown”

March 17, 2023 – Tomorrow, Saturday March 18also there Region celebrates the National day in memory of the victims of Covid-19. Three years after the start of the pandemic, I am in Emilia-Romagna 19.320 sadly deceased people.

From early morning they will be the tricolor flag and the banner of the Region were hoisted at half-mast and the Torre will be illuminated at sunset.

“Three years ago, our country faced the pain of the pandemic, which also hit Emilia-Romagna very hard – said the president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini-. Today we want to dedicate a thought to all the people who died from Covid-19, their families and their loved ones. We have a duty to transform pain into memory so that the sacrifice of those lives, especially those who have lost their own to save that of others, is not superfluous”.

“As the pandemic has also shown, we must continue to invest in public health, putting people at the center and guaranteeing everyone’s right to health, without exception”.

