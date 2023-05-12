The relationship between mother and child affects brain development

Happy mothers and serene families are the ideal premise for raising healthy children. While stress, discomfort and worries can compromise their development and make them more vulnerable. “We have known for some time that the mother’s conditions influence the development of the child, particularly during pregnancy and in the first thousand days of life: the important thing is that society takes note of it and understands how important it is to take care of new parents”, he explains Livio Provenzipsychologist and psychotherapist coordinator of the Developmental Psychobiology Laboratory of the University of Pavia and the IRCCS Mondino Foundation.