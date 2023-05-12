what the complex will be like and when they will be able to register to access their own home

the quartermaster Claudio Di Tella seeks to impose an important work before the end of his term. The complex that will be built in a central area of ​​Cipolletti will provide, through Procrear, a housing solution for more than 200 families. Construction is expected to start in July 2023 and be completed by the end of 2024.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



He Director of Territorial Development of the Municipality of Cipolletti, Octavio Folatelli He stated that it is a project of the Procrear II urban development program that is carried out throughout the country in order to provide access to housing. In this case, the fully built homes will be delivered, located on a property that seeks to optimize the soil.

Folatelli explained that The work will begin in 60 days and will be carried out for 14 months according to the specifications. The inscriptions to be able to access the house will begin when the work has advanced by 80%. The requirements to be able to sign up correspond to the urban development program.

The Procrear housing complex will give the possibility to 209 families, so that they can access their own home for the first time. Folatelli expressed “the reception of the project is excellent, there is a lot of expectation. Comprehensive housing solutions for the middle class have not been generated for decades.

Di Tella said that there are five companies interested in the tender. It is expected to be done within 15 days, the municipality will provide the land, but the work will be carried out and financed by the National Government.

In addition to the project, an urban park of approximately three hectares will be built. Inside the property, A space will also be left for the construction of a future municipal unit.

Procreating in Cipolletti: what the housing complex will be like

The complex will be made up of towers of three, three and six levels, on the ground floor there will be homes adapted for people with reduced mobility and the elderly. On the upper floors, the houses will mostly have two bedrooms with a balcony. Also, there will be a space for the creation of commercial premises.

In the Los Tilos neighborhood, on the street Limay the largest modules made up of three levelswhile on the street Alem the six-story buildings will be located. This decision was made to maintain the height in Limay street so that the complex adapts without affecting the environment in the area.

Each cloister will have an internal courtyard with parking and a recreation area for its inhabitants.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





