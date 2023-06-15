The relationship between sleep and healthy weight: how it affects our body

Research has shown that losing sleep while dieting can reduce energy and lead us to overeat.

Losing weight can be a very difficult challenge. According to health experts, there are two main ways to combat extra kilograms: controlled feeding and healthy ed physical exercise. Besides these two pillars, another myriad of factors affect our body weight. Among others, sleep also seems to play its part.

While the medical community is still trying to understand the complex relationship between sleep and body weight, several potential links have emerged highlighting the weight-loss benefits of getting a good night’s rest and the negative health impacts of deprivation. of sleep.

Can lack of sleep increase appetite?

A common hypothesis about the link between weight and sleep involves how sleep affects appetite. We often think of appetite as a simple matter of stomach rumbling, but it’s actually a mechanism controlled by neurotransmitters, chemical messengers that allow neurons to communicate with each other.

It is believed that neurotransmitters ghrelin e leptin they are central to the appetite. Ghrelin stimulates hunger, while leptin contributes to feeling full. The body naturally increases and decreases the levels of these neurotransmitters throughout the day, signaling the need to consume calories.

Lack of sleep can affect the regulation of these neurotransmitters in the body. In one study, men who slept 4 hours had an increase in ghrelin and a decrease in leptin compared to those who slept 10 hours. This dysregulation of ghrelin and leptin can lead to increased appetite and decreased feelings of fullness in sleep-deprived people.

Many researchers, however, believe that the connection between sleep and neurotransmitter dysregulation is complex and that more studies are needed to better understand the neurobiological relationship.

Lack of sleep can then lead to a less energy for exercise. It is well known that exercise is essential for maintaining weight loss and overall health. At the same time, yesGetting regular exercise can improve sleep quality, especially if the exercise involves natural light. Even a short walk during the day can help improve sleep, but more vigorous activity can have a more significant impact.

Finally, many studies have shown that sleep deprivation commonly leads to a metabolic dysregulation. Insufficient sleep is associated with increased oxidative stress, glucose intolerance (precursor to diabetes) and insulin resistance. More time spent awake can increase opportunities to eat and less sleep can disrupt circadian rhythms, therefore leading to weight gain.