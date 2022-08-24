For many people, hearing Most Popular Characters in Japan the first thing that comes to mind is Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog “. From Friday, August 19, 2022, the globally successful film “ Sonic Movie/Sonic VS Knuckles will be released in Japan, and Sonic will be a nationwide hit in movie theaters. In terms of activities, the SONIC booth will be in ” SUMMER SONIC 2022 ” on display, while on the gaming side, a digital remake of the original series ” Sonic Origins ” is a huge hit., after all, it is worrying that New series “Sonic Frontier” . While bit by bit information is being announced for what is planned for winter 2022, the announcement that the latest trailer will take place at one of Europe’s biggest gaming events” gamescom “, the event will take place in Germany. And in “2022 gamescom Opening Night LIVE” where many new information was released, the A new trailer for “Sonic Frontier”! The release date has finally been announced!

Global release on November 8th!

in the publishedSonic Frontier gameplay traileryou can hear the key to mastering the gameMysterious girl “Sage”appearance and voice, as well as the appearance of Sonic as he dashed across the Starfall Islands and Cyberspace. .is that person’s voice? Haya s (omitted below)and the end of the trailer “Sonic Frontier” Global release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 There is an announcement! Since it’s winter 2022, I think a lot of people are looking forward to the holidays, so I feel like I can hear the joy of Sonic fans around the world for being able to play earlier than expected!The official website has updated the release of the trailer. You can view all the game information such as the prologue and actions that have been released so far, as well as the released trailer, andNew ads are released!

“The Movie Sonic / Sonic VS Knuckles” was released to the public at the time in theaters, but it wasin a very atmospheric adCompleted in , matching the narrative of what appears to be a mysterious girl “Sage”. Here I come. What adventure awaits you with Sonic?? Check out the information on the updated Sonic Frontier official website!