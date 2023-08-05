Home » The Revival of Colle Oppio: Fratelli d’Italia Secures Permanent Exhibition on Istria and Dalmatia Exiles
Health

The Revival of Colle Oppio: Fratelli d’Italia Secures Permanent Exhibition on Istria and Dalmatia Exiles

by admin
The Revival of Colle Oppio: Fratelli d’Italia Secures Permanent Exhibition on Istria and Dalmatia Exiles

Colle Oppio in Rome is set to reopen its doors as the first Italian section of the MSI, the political garage of melonism. After an agreement between Fabio Rampelli and the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the Municipality will grant the property to Fratelli d’Italia for a permanent exhibition on the exiles of Istria and Dalmatia.

Colle Oppio, previously known as the MSI headquarters, holds historical significance as the birthplace of the different right-wing movement led by architect-seagull Rampelli. It witnessed clashes during the election of the secretary of the Youth Front and became a gathering point and night shelter for the exiles.

The Roman nucleus of the Brothers of Italy had commissioned the agreement with the Campidoglio, the owner of the property, and last week, Rampelli and Mayor Gualtieri met to finalize the deal. The seventy meters underground near the Esquiline district comprise a hall, an office, another hall, and a small bath.

The warehouse-icon of the Roman right faced an explosive attack in the 1990s but fell victim to the anti-politics movement of the grillini. In 2017, Mayor Virginia Raggi, of the M5s party, decided on the eviction. The section was then used for archaeological excavations in association with the Capitoline superintendence.

After a year of negotiations, the desired outcome has been achieved. The Municipality will now grant the property to Fratelli d’Italia for a permanent exhibition on the exiles of Istria and Dalmatia. This small cave holds significant memories and played a vital role in the political and cultural development of the right-wing movement. It served as a meeting point, a venue for book presentations, and discussions on culture and TV.

See also  Great heat: tips to defend those suffering from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's

Colle Oppio was the laboratory of Giorgia Meloni, the current leader of Fratelli d’Italia, from which she later emancipated herself. It remains to be seen if the premier will attend the reopening exhibition. Nevertheless, the news of Colle Oppio’s revival is undoubtedly significant for the political garage of melonism.

You may also like

More precise Artificial Intelligence in diagnoses |

Aggressive lung and prostate cancers, hopes from a...

Hungarian Athletes Explore Traditional Chinese Medicine at FISU...

Ketamine increasingly used against depression, but beware of...

Postpartum depression: there is the drug

FDA Approves First Pill for Postpartum Depression –...

Attempts to escape, the honeymoon alone: ​​the mystery...

4 delicious variants of the classic to try

four arrested, there is also Kata’s uncle

Lose Weight Without Diet: Expert Tips for Weight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy