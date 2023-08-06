The Rising Incidence and Deadly Nature of Pancreatic Cancer: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options

Title: Pancreatic Cancer Cases on the Rise: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Subtitle: Researchers making progress in finding potential treatments for the deadly disease

The incidence of pancreatic cancer has seen a significant increase over the past decade, with approximately 280,000 new cases reported annually worldwide. In Italy alone, around 10,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Unsurprisingly, individuals between the ages of 60 and 80 are the most affected, as the disease rarely affects those under 40.

However, pancreatic cancer remains an extremely deadly condition. Survival rates one year after diagnosis are only at 27%, dropping to a mere 6% after five years. The most common and dangerous type of pancreatic cancer is the pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

There is also another category of pancreatic cancer known as neuroendocrine cancer, which originates from the cells constituting the islets of Langerhans. This category includes insulinoma, glucagonoma, gastrinoma, and somatostatinoma. Recognizing the symptoms and taking appropriate measures after their appearance is crucial.

The exact causes of pancreatic cancer are still unknown, but research suggests that it is the result of a series of slow genetic mutations that occur within the organ. Additionally, there are several risk factors associated with the development of the disease, including cigarette smoke, obesity, chronic pancreatitis, old age, familial history, and a diet high in meat and fat.

In a recent breakthrough, scientists at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered a crucial molecular pathway essential for the initiation of pancreatic cancer. Their findings indicate that cells that later become malignant must first overcome local isolation stress by creating their own microenvironment.

Pancreatic cancer often remains asymptomatic in its early stages, making it difficult for early detection. However, certain recurring non-specific symptoms serve as warning signs for the disease. These include abdominal pain, weight loss, dyspepsia, jaundice, occult blood in stool, diabetes, and sudden-onset lactose intolerance.

When these symptoms persist, it is crucial to inform a healthcare professional, who will then conduct a series of tests. Blood tests, in particular, evaluate the concentration of amylase, lipase, glucose, liver enzymes, bilirubin, and tumor markers CEA and CA19-9. Instrumental tests such as abdominal and endoscopic ultrasounds, CT scans, abdominal MRI, and biopsy are also essential for a definitive diagnosis.

Treatment for pancreatic cancer varies based on the type of cancer, tumor location, presence of metastases, and overall health of the patient. The standard protocol includes surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and personalized symptomatic therapy, also known as palliative care. Palliative care aims to control pain and other symptoms.

In recent advancements, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York have been experimenting with a messenger RNA vaccine that shows promise in blocking the advancement of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Additionally, scientists are exploring the use of an implantable nanofluidic device (NDES) that can administer immunotherapy directly into the cancerous mass, providing hope for improved treatment options.

As the incidence of pancreatic cancer continues to rise, early detection and advanced treatment methods are crucial in combating this deadly disease. Researchers are dedicated to finding innovative solutions for better outcomes and improved patient survival rates.

Note: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Please consult with a healthcare professional for any concerns or questions regarding pancreatic cancer.