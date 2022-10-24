I immediately apologize if you are eating, but I have to tell you about the perineum. This is the area of ​​the body between the pubic bone and the anal canal. For some, sunbathing on this area (a practice known as “perineal tanning”) for at least three minutes a day would result in an energy surge equivalent to “walking in the sun all day,” “recharging” or “Have a cup of coffee.” Nor is it a niche “wellness trend”: the hashtag #perinuemsunning has amassed nearly three million views on TikTok.

But why? What is happening? Why do so many people go upside down to have UV rays shot directly on their asses?

“Honestly, feeling the warmth of the sun down there is a great feeling,” explains Abushady, New York-based TikTok user and advocate for regular perineum tanning. “It’s a feeling that cannot be described, you have to try it. It is as if the sunlight entered you from the bottom up. ” Abushady explains to me that her body and his mind discovered the joys of perineal tanning when he lived in India and spent hours practicing yoga in the sun.

“In Pennsylvania, when I got home, I would go out in the sun with my yoga mat completely naked and practice for two or three hours,” he continues. “Some poses expose the whole body, like the handstand or the happy child pose. It’s not like I go out on purpose to tan my anus — my goal is just to be free. “

But how do we deal with sunburn? Certainly there is a risk. “I don’t worry about sunburn, because my lifestyle and the food I eat protect my skin from the inside,” she says.

"Someone won't take me seriously, but a phrase I like to repeat is: 'the sun burns you for your sins.' The reason people get burned is that a) they don't expose themselves enough to sunlight and therefore have not built up the necessary tolerance and b) live such an unhealthy and disagreeing life with nature that their blood is toxic, so they react in the sunlight with the 'sunburn'. I live and feed in a way where I can stay in the sun for hours without protection and not get burned at all. "

If you think that Abushady’s theory is at least questionable and actually quite dangerous (note: it is not scientifically proven that sunburns are caused by an “unhealthy lifestyle”), you are in good company. For many people, there are plenty of good reasons not to expose this small, delicate part of your body in the direction of the giant fireball in the sky.

Dr. Karan Raj explained the dangers of exposing this thin layer of skin to the sun in a video on TikTok. “Please don’t store solar energy in your butt hole,” he says. “The perineum is an area of ​​thin tissue between the anus and the genitals. The reason the area is called ‘where the sun does not shine’ is because biology and evolution have placed it purposely in a hidden place. The sun’s rays can increase the risk of burns, irritation and skin cancers. “

Commenting on the video, he told me: “The key thing to learn is that sunbathing is not a very safe thing, especially without protection. Especially on the perineum. There is no evidence that tanning in that particular spot has any health benefits. “

Despite these rather frightening risks, many do not give up on perineal tanning. James and Chelsea are a Canadian couple who travel by van and they sunbathe down there at least once a week. They don't skimp on using the perineum sunning hashtag documenting their adventures on a couple's Instagram profile and are very happy to tell me more via DM. They tell me they "learned about perineal tanning thanks to a podcast on orgasmic enlightenment. As soon as we have time, we drop our panties and lie down on the bed with our feet in the air to get some sun! Between 30 seconds and 5 minutes is a perfect time for us. "

But why? “The benefits are insane! It’s like having a big cup of coffee in the morning, ”they say. “Our energy level goes up, we feel recharged and ready for the day, not to mention the sexual benefits of doing it together. It increases libido and the fact of exposing our most intimate part together has brought us closer than ever. We are much more comfortable with each other and we no longer have tension about our bodies, we are free and open with each other. “

Many perineal tanners seem to cite the sense of freedom of experience – they don’t just do it for the so-called (or would it be better to say the supposed?) “energetic” benefits, but also for how it makes them feel inside. 22-year-old American Jafia, who loves talking about her tanning techniques on Instagram, confirms: “When I’m out doing yoga and the sun is shining, I do it right away! One of the biggest benefits is that it has helped me feel more comfortable with my body. You focus on your so-called ‘shame’ and decide to be more powerful than them. The sun gives a beautiful feeling to every part of my body, so why neglect the center of our power? “

That said, Jafia is not immune to believing in certain health benefits that have never been proven. "The sun is a disinfectant, so it makes a lot of sense," she says. "It's where our body's 'waste' comes out, so why not disinfect it with the sun? I've also heard that sunlight on the testicles can raise testosterone levels in men [NdR: non esistono prove scientifiche definitive a supporto di questa tesi]. I feel more in touch with my body and with the real me. It makes me feel good on instinct. You should do what you want in life! "

When I asked him what he would reply to those who say it is a practice that puts health at risk, he replied: “I would ask why they believe it is a risk. I would talk to these people for a while if they wanted to, and I would explain that there are a lot of risky things. We all know that you can get burned by spending too much time in the sun, so you have to be careful and don’t stay in it for too long. “

James and Chelsea tan their perineum.

After talking to a few of these people, it quickly becomes apparent that many are practicing yoga. Many people who like to do nude yoga or practice naturism, for example, seem to combine perineal tanning with other wellness practices.

“Let the sunlight hit your bare skin, we believe wearing underwear or a bathing suit would ruin it,” James and Chelsea say. “The best positions to use are: lie on your back with your feet in the air — the happy baby pose — or you can do the upside-down dog. Just make you feel comfortable and expose yourself well. “

So while health professionals specify that this is definitely not something to try, perineal tan lovers have no intention of quitting.

In any case, many of us who live in the city will never have the opportunity to absorb the power of the sun and recharge without calling the attention of law enforcement. We will have to settle for a good coffee.