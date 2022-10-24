Beijing News, directed by Wu Yuze, starring Ma Tianyu and Bu Guanjin, the hilarious costume comedy “Happy Roll Chang’an City” has been completed recently, and the drama will be broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video.

“Happy Roll Chang’an City” poster

In the play, Ma Tianyu plays Shangguan Guchuan, a famous son of a wealthy family in Jiangnan. He wants to start a business, but he ends up failing every time. He buys lessons with endless money, but every lesson does not make him grow up. Bu Guanjin plays Xie Quanjia, a newcomer to Chang’an City. She is keen to transmit chicken soup for the soul, and she is dedicated to her career. She has been tempered early to become a house slave and second landlord who sees all human feelings. Zong Juntao, who is well-known to the audience for his outstanding performance in the variety show “Annual Comedy Contest”, plays Guo Dongli, the restaurant manager.

