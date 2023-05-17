The role of leaders in the care industry: 5 actions to improve…

Dustin Mueller

In particular, employee retention and satisfaction have become a crucial factor in the care industry in order to overcome the shortage of skilled workers. However, the new engagement index 2022 of the market and opinion research institute Gallup shows that around 4 out of 10 employees in Germany are dissatisfied with their superiors – not good conditions.

“The nursing industry lives from its staff. It is essential that managers not only support their employees during times of crisis, but also continuously radiate empathy and the will to act,” says Dustin Müller. The recruiting professional has already positioned more than 300 care companies as one of the most attractive employers in their region and knows how to reliably increase employee loyalty. In this article, he names five measures to improve employee satisfaction.

1. Clear communication and transparency

One of the most important tasks of a manager is to ensure clear communication and transparency. Employees should be informed about changes, decisions and strategies to develop a sense of inclusion and trust. Regular meetings and open discussions allow employees to ask questions and give their feedback. Through transparent communication, managers create a positive working atmosphere and promote understanding for decisions at all levels.

2. Promotion of further training and professional development

Employees in the care industry value the opportunity to develop themselves further and expand their specialist knowledge. Managers should therefore offer targeted further training measures and training programs to strengthen the skills of their employees. Not only can this increase employee satisfaction, but it can also improve the quality of care services. By promoting their employees, managers show that they are interested in their professional development and value their individual strengths and talents.

3. Support for work-life balance

Work-life balance is a key factor in employee satisfaction. Managers should enable more flexible working time models in order to meet the individual needs of their employees. This can be achieved, for example, by swapping shifts or the possibility of part-time work. In addition, managers should also respect their employees’ vacation and time off entitlements and ensure that overtime is adequately compensated. By supporting work-life balance, leaders show that they care about the well-being of their employees and want to foster their commitment over the long term.

4. Recognition and Appreciation

Employee motivation and satisfaction can be significantly increased when managers show recognition and appreciation. Praise and gratitude for good work should be expressed regularly. In addition, small rewards or incentives, such as employee of the month or a special event, can strengthen employee loyalty. Managers should also recognize the individual strengths and talents of their employees and give them the opportunity to use them and develop them further.

5. Promoting a positive working atmosphere

A positive working atmosphere is crucial for employee satisfaction. Leaders should foster a culture of collaboration, respect and open communication. Conflicts should be approached and resolved constructively in order to create a harmonious working environment. It is also important that managers act as role models and embody the values ​​of the company. A positive working atmosphere allows employees to develop their full potential and be motivated at work.

Conclusion

The role of leaders in the care industry should not be underestimated. By implementing the above measures to improve employee satisfaction, leaders can make a positive impact on the work environment and employee well-being. This, in turn, leads to higher employee retention, better job performance, and ultimately a successful response to the skill shortage in the care industry.

About Dustin Müller: Dustin Müller is the founder and managing director of JobAdvertiser PMR GmbH, to which various recruiting agencies belong. Together with his team of experts, he supports companies in the care and logistics sector in finding new qualified employees. JobAdvertiser PMR GmbH is already the first point of contact for e-recruiting for more than 350 employers. More information at: https://www.jobadvertiser.de/

