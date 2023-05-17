What are Discovery Networks? All about the TV channels that will welcome Fabio Fazio

Net of the issue of TV rights relating to the Olympics, the main issue under discussion in this period as regards the Italian television world is certainly the departure of Fabio Fazio from Rai. However, the situation is making the spotlight shine on another reality, given that the host will switch to Discovery.

Far be it from us to go into detail about the story, which has already been widely reported by sources such as Il Sole 24 Ore, it is worth pausing for a moment on an issue that not everyone seems to have fully understood, namely what are the TV channels related to Discovery. In fact, the name associated with Warner Bros may not say much to someone, but in reality there is a good chance, if you are used to zapping at the same time as digital terrestrial, that you have ended up on more than a few channels linked to the group.

In fact, the flagship of the Discovery proposal, where, among other things, the aforementioned Fazio will end up (together with his trusty Luciana Littizzetto) starting from autumn 2023, is channel NINE. Yes, exactly the one where you might have seen some show by Maurizio Crozza or “La Confessione” by Peter Gomez. Among other things, everything can also be seen in streaming directly through the official NOVE portal.

In short, it refers to a reality already consolidated in the Italian television world, which has 11 other free to air channels. More precisely, these are Real Time, DMAX, Warner TV, Giallo, MOTOR TREND, Food Network, K2, Frisbee, Boing, Cartoonito and HGTV – Home & Garden. To all this are added, for the rest, 5 pay channels, namely Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2.