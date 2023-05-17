On the sidelines of the classification of Morocco 144 in freedom of the press

Noureddine Zaouch

When you find Morocco ranked 144 behind Algeria, ranked 136 by Reporters Without Borders in terms of freedom of the press and freedom of expression, you know the huge amount of money that Algeria spends on these non-governmental organizations in order to decorate its façade, whose face is covered with gray hair, and covered with defects from all sides. .

It is unfortunate that a country like Algeria fears the International Labor Day, so it prevents its demonstrations, which are greeted by the working class all over the world, except in the country of the striking force; And she is afraid of the gathering of sports fans, so these stadiums are empty so that sports teams play in stadiums without an audience; Rather, it fears that as worshipers gather in mosques, these prayers may turn into demonstrations calling for the overthrow of the regime. Likewise, the Great Mosque, the largest mosque in Africa, was closed for an indefinite period.

A state that fears the gathering of citizens, and feels its neck at every strike, sit-in, or demonstration, is a state that is incapable of managing the citizens’ work and is not worthy of their rule; This requires it to be generous in front of all dishonest organizations, bodies and institutions, similar to the French “Reporters Without Borders” organization with well-known political agendas. The opposite of the honorable Kingdom of Morocco, whose cities do not go by with dozens of demonstrations and sit-ins demanding more rights that do not end and do not stop; At the time when His Majesty the King goes out wandering the streets of the country without even a personal guard; In a sophisticated and civilized scene that reflects the democratic atmosphere that this safe and reassuring country enjoys.

When you find that President Tebboune did not go out during his term to any inauguration except for his exit once at the opening of the Mediterranean Games, and you find that the Chief of Staff of the Army, Chanegriha, does not move around among his soldiers except with very special guards and from outside the army; You know for sure that you are facing a country in which everyone is suspicious of everyone, and everyone is plotting against everyone, and you also know that treachery is the currency of this miserable regime, which is now breathing its last, to the extent that a football match or two prayers of Tarawih in Ramadan may overthrow it forever.

Member of the General Secretariat of the Renaissance and Virtue Party