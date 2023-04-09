He was alive when the runner found lifeless in a forest in Val di Sole, in Trentino, was attacked by a bear. This is confirmed by the first reports carried out in the autopsy room. ANSA learns it from investigative sources.

Andrea Papi, aged 26, was found dead in the woods of Mount Peller, above the town of Caldes. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trento, which opened a file without reporting a crime, yesterday afternoon appointed a panel of three experts. It is a coroner, an animal DNA expert and a veterinarian, called to define the causes of the young man’s death. The genetic results on the organic samples collected on site should also arrive within a couple of days. They will serve to give an identity to the bear that was in the area.

The inhabitants of Caldes in Val di Sole immediately took the attack by a bear for granted. There has been talk of sightings in the area for some time. Only a month ago, the attack on a hiker in the Rabbi valley by the Mj5 specimen took place. “There have been attacks on farm animals in the last month, including a sheep mauled on the edge of the town of Caldes last March 19”, reporters in the village told. “There have been several attacks in the area. We just had to wait for one person to die”, this is the bitter comment.

Papi had left the house in the afternoon for a usual training session, heading above the town of Caldes. Failure to return home alarmed his partner, who reported the incident to the police. The searches began yesterday evening by the carabinieri of the Cles company, with the canine units, and the voluntary firefighters of the area. In the night the discovery of the body thanks to molecular dogs. The forensic surveys are currently underway, while the personnel of the Trentino Forestry Corps are on site awaiting indications from the investigators. The president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, is meeting the mayors of the Val di Sole and the representatives of the community of the valley.

The president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, announced that “the Provincial Council of Trento, having become aware of the outcome of the expert operations on the

body of Andrea Papi, communicated to the Provincial Public Order and Safety Committee of a contingent and urgent provision for the removal of a dangerous bear for public safety and safety”. order, continuing the monitoring of the area and proceeding as soon as possible with the genetic identification of the specimen responsible for the attack and proceeding with the killing. Any specimens caught in the operations may be kept in captivity pending genetic confirmation.”

