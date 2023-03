The prose is steeped in sarcasm, when it alludes to “cruise tourism” and “exotic travel”, or mentions “four friends at the bar”. The substance, however, is very clear, both on the elements against the suspects and on the presence of organized trafficking in human beings behind the shipwreck. “Awaiting the awaited and acclaimed cruise tourism, for a few days Italy discovers other exotic voyages to Crotone and its surroundings…