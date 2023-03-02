Home News TikTok will control the use of the app by those under 18 years of age
News

TikTok will control the use of the app by those under 18 years of age

by admin
TikTok will control the use of the app by those under 18 years of age

TikTok announced this Wednesday that those under 18 years of age will only be able to use that social network for 60 minutes a day. This measure was taken after an academic investigation carried out by experts from the Laboratory of Good Digital Use at Boston Children’s Hospital, where they warned about the harm to minors who remained connected to the screen for more than an hour a day.

We consulted current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, and while there is no unanimous position on how much screen time is ‘too much’, or even on the impact of screen time in general, we acknowledge that adolescents often need additional support when they begin to explore the digital world independently, ”explained the Chinese company.

According to Cormac Keenan, TikTok’s head of reliability and security, when the user exceeds 60 minutes, the minor will receive a message to register a password and thus make “the active decision” to continue using the video app.

Currently, access to the application is restricted for children under 13 years of age. However, for those over 13 years of age, the parent or guardian must enter a password for the minor to have another 30 minutes of use.

See also  Luan Fei: Strict Control from the Persecution of Falun Gong | Epidemic Control | Extermination Policy

You may also like

[China Food and Drug Network]Guangdong holds a symposium...

VOICE OVERS – The dubbing strike continues with...

They downloaded their kiss to Marbelle

Man died in a fight in Valledupar

Announcement on Soliciting Opinions on the “Jinan Municipal...

Soulbound Tokens Power a New Identity Solution on...

Kegel exercises to increase sexual pleasure

Daniele Scardina in a coma after the operation,...

Interpretation of the No. 1 Document Series of...

Communication on the disservice related to some mailboxes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy