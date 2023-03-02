Of Andrea Serene

The former owner of the homonymous team, the man who launched Michael in Formula 1, reveals: “I am close to his son Mick: it is not easy to know that your father can no longer be part of the family”

“He’s there, but he’s not there”. A few words, a comment on Mick Schumacher which immediately becomes a little revelation about dad Michael. This time to speak is Eddie Jordan, 74 years old, a life in Formula 1, founder of the team for which the seven-time world champion also raced. It was at his debut, in 1991: the Irish team was to replace Bertrand Gachot in the Spa GP and chose the young Michael. Jordan launched his father, and now gives his son Mick a caress: “The reason why I feel very close to him is because it is not easy to know that your father can no longer be part of the family,” he told the site. OLBG —, he’s there but he’s not there.’

There has always been a lot of secrecy about Schumi's health after his skiing accident in Meribel nine years ago. Jean Todt, one of the few who is occasionally allowed to visit him, said that Michael follows the F1 races on TV. His son Mick said he would like to talk to him about overtaking and braking, suggesting his father's difficulties in communicating. «I have never blamed God – his wife Corinna explained in tears in the documentary released in 2021, entitled «Schumacher» – for what happened that day. I miss Michael every single day, everyone misses him. He is still here, he is different, but he gives us all his strength ».

There are no concrete updates on his health. “Keep fighting,” repeats his daughter Gina Maria. Michael is present, but in a different way. Eddie Jordan also confirmed this, who also remembers how he did everything «to give Michael his first chance in F1. I think of him fondly today and always.” Jordan hopes that Mick will have new chances as lead driver, after the end of the adventure with Haas (today he is reserve in Mercedes): «I’m sure he will be able to make his way». Then he reveals an anecdote: “Mick is not named after his father, as many think, but from a sportsman Michael was passionate about, of whom he was almost in awe, who won five world titles with Honda”. Identikit that leads straight to Mick Doohan, Australian five times world champion. Schumi will certainly cheer for his Mick again.