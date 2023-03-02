the basque band Arima, leadered by Paul Bilbaopresents “Oroigarri bat”, the second preview of his next EP “Doing it out of fear”, that will see the light March 18th. After the premiere of “Kea eta larruak”, the new song draws on references such as Girl Coyote Eta Boy Tornado.

“It is a tribute to irretrievable memories, to nostalgia and to the songs with heavy rhythms that we always wanted to do. One of those songs that make you shake your head from the first guitar chord to the last bass drum hit”, explains the singer and guitarist Paule Bilbao. His intimate lyrics are inspired by the works of McEnroe. “Doing it out of fear” It is the end of a long road full of uncertainties, unknown emotions and loving relationships that become constant learning.

Concise, compact and with a sharp sound, “Doing it out of fear” is recorded by three of the band’s members: Paul, Joshua Gonzálezthe bassist, and Gonzal Bilbao, the drummer. Furthermore, he has produced it Chap, in Bonberenea, Toulouse. According to the band, Donostia “has been one of the main actors in the composition of the work. The distortions and reverbs sprinkled with the city’s rain have created a new color that has ended up being Beldurrez beste egitean”.