For this reason, and with the purpose of ordering the territory around the water increased by more than 172 thousand hectares the protection area of ​​the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park in the Caribbean region

With this measure, this natural park reaches a total of 573 thousand 312.6 armored hectaresbecoming the largest continental protected area in the Colombian Caribbean.

In addition, the country reaches more than 49 million protected hectareswhich consolidate Colombia as a World Power of Life.

The Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, pointed out that “this is a historic decision with the four towns of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Martawith the purpose of safeguarding the water, the survival of the peoples and above all protecting it from mining and large infrastructure works and large-scale agriculture in this national reserve, not only environmental, but also cultural of the country”.

The minister invited to do responsible nature tourismwhich must be articulated with the communities of the area.

much to do

The director of National Natural Parks, Luis Olmedo, said that “there is a lot to do. Let’s start an ecological restoration process with the communities and a regional dialogue process because national parks belong to all Colombians”.

The expansion of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Natural Park it occurs in the municipalities of Aracataca, Ciénaga, Fundación and Santa Marta, in the department of Magdalena; Dibulla, in the department of La Guajira; Pueblo Bello and Valledupar, in the department of Cesar.

