Health Foundation celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Down syndrome day is remembered on March 21.

The Area 2 Hospital of the Tesãi Foundation seeks to generate greater public awareness about the valuable contribution of people who suffer from these intellectual limitations, being active promoters of well-being and respect for diversity in their respective communities. In December 2011, the General Assembly designated March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the existence of extra genetic material on chromosome 21 that results in intellectual disability. The estimated incidence of Down syndrome worldwide is between 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 1,100 newborns.

Down syndrome has always been a part of the human condition, exists in all regions of the world, and often has variable effects on learning styles, physical characteristics, or health.

Adequate access to health care, early intervention programs and inclusive teaching, as well as adequate research, are vital to the growth and development of the person.

