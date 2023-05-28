The scams on petrol and diesel at distributors are now joined by a new scam of false fines

be sanctioned it’s an unpleasant experience, but being scammed into paying a legitimate fine is even more irritating. The police report cases of falsification of reports for violations of the Highway Code.

These many false they are placed on the windshields of vehicles parked where no parking is permitted and have a false Iban code, which differs from the legitimate Iban code of the Municipality both in terms of invoice and type. Here’s what’s happening:

How the new scam of false fines works

Resist scams on petrol and diesel

I false statements are made with meticulous precision, including full details such as the disputed infringement, the amount to be paid, the payment deadline and the Iban to make the payment. If the money is sent to that Iban, the fine will not be paid to the reference Municipality, but will allow the scammers to collect the money. This is the new modus operandi of the fake fines scams, which are happening in several cities these days.

Consequentially, the municipal police are launching an appeal to pay attention. The unsuspecting victims found on the windscreens of their cars reports in which the violation of article 158 of the highway code was contested, for example for unauthorized parking on sidewalks, in spaces reserved for public transport, in front of driveways or on bends .

The false report indicated an Iban code to which the fine should be paid, worth 29.90 euros within 5 days, after which the amount of the fine rises to 41 euros. Citizens who had parked correctly had never received any fines. It led to protests in municipal police offices and the subsequent discovery of the scam.

Investigations and checks are underway on the Iban code reported on the false fines, in order to identify the bank involved. The goal is to seize the current account and trace the owners. Deploy plainclothes patrols on the streets in order to identify those responsible for this scam.

The usage of non-compliant mixtures of petrol, diesel and water it is a widespread form of fraud in the hydrocarbon distribution sector. Recently, through a series of operations conducted by the competent authorities, the excessive presence of water inside the tanks was discovered, thus confirming the irregular practice.

Technical investigations on hydrocarbon composition and the quantity dispensed highlighted the presence of irregularities, which led to the seizure of the distribution plants involved. According to industry experts, using such irregular mixtures can cause a variety of problems with your vehicle’s fuel system, including engine malfunction.

An initial signal that could indicate the use of an uneven mixture it is the inability to start the engine. Also, an abnormal noise during gear engagement could be another warning sign. In case of suspicion of using non-compliant mixtures, experts recommend completely emptying the vehicle’s tank and cleaning it thoroughly. This measure can help prevent any technical problems with the fuel system and ensure efficient and reliable operation of the vehicle.