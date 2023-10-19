The Science Behind Intermittent Fasting: Benefits, Guidelines, and Controversies

New Book Explores the Benefits and Science Behind Intermittent Fasting

October 19, 2023

A new book titled “Intermittent Fasting: All the Benefits of Circadian Nutrition (and the Answers to Your Doubts)” written by Antonella Viola and Antonio Paoli, delves into the topic of intermittent fasting, providing scientific explanations and practical guidance. The authors aim to clarify the confusion surrounding this popular diet trend and offer reliable information based on solid scientific principles.

Intermittent fasting has gained significant attention in recent years, attracting both supporters and detractors. The book addresses common questions and doubts, explaining the purpose and mechanics of fasting, as well as concepts like circadian fasting and time-restricted eating. According to the authors, when practiced correctly, fasting can activate certain protective mechanisms in the body and contribute to overall health.

One important aspect highlighted in the book is the timing of fasting. The authors emphasize that it is not just the duration of fasting that matters, but also the specific hours during which fasting occurs. They suggest that fasting should coincide with the evening and night hours, aligning with the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Merely fasting for 16 hours a day is not sufficient if the eating window falls during inactive hours.

Addressing the optimal fasting period, Viola and Paoli suggest that a minimum of 16 hours of fasting is required to see significant effects on certain parameters such as inflammation. However, they caution that fasting for more than 12 hours is not recommended for individuals under 18, those with eating disorders, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and individuals on medication or suffering from certain health conditions.

The book further explores the various benefits of intermittent fasting, including improved sleep, weight loss, enhanced sports performance, and overall health. While the authors acknowledge that the effectiveness of intermittent fasting can vary depending on individual circumstances, they affirm that there are definite benefits supported by scientific studies.

In conclusion, “Intermittent Fasting: All the Benefits of Circadian Nutrition (and the Answers to Your Doubts)” offers a comprehensive guide based on scientific principles for those interested in exploring intermittent fasting. By providing insights into the science behind fasting and dispelling common misconceptions, the authors aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

