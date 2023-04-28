More health every day with the OÖN

From today until mid-June, we will show daily ways and possibilities that increase well-being and health – from the perfect preventive care to fitness tips, instructions for more relaxation in everyday life to many healthy spring recipes. There are also events and telephone consultation hours with the best doctors in the country. The OÖN health tour will also start again after the corona-related break.

Health talk with sleep medicine specialist Andreas Kaindlstorfer at the Kepler University Hospital in Linz on Wednesday, May 17, from 6 p.m. Afterwards there will be a healthy snack. Admission free. “Only forgetful or already demented?” Health talk about mental fitness with geriatrician Peter Dovjak in the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck on Wednesday, May 31, from 6 p.m. Admission free.

Health talk with experts on Wednesday, June 7th, from 6 p.m. in the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Steyr. Admission free. “A day for your health” The big health day at the Upper Austria News in the Promenaden Galerien in Linz will take place on Wednesday, June 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free here too.

