Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder: A New 2D Adventure with 12 Characters and Exciting Abilities

Introduction to Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder

It has been 11 years since the launch of the WiiU old game “New Super Mario Bros. U,” and finally, a new pure 2D horizontal “Super Mario Bros.” game is released for the Switch. Titled “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” this game allows up to 4 players to play together and offers 12 characters with 4 new abilities to help rescue the “Flower Kingdom” invaded by Bowser.

Explode SEED to save the Flower Kingdom

Since the N64 era, Mario games have been divided into two categories: 3D third-person perspective adventure and traditional 2D horizontal action. In “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” Mario and his party venture into the “Flower Kingdom,” where Bowser appears unexpectedly and steals the “Flower Seed,” the source of the kingdom’s energy. The objective of the game is to conquer the 7 territories and defeat Bowser.

12 characters to choose from｜Yoshi and Lepus are completely invincible

In “Super Mario Bros. Amazing,” players can choose from a total of 12 characters. Along with the two Mario brothers, Princess Peach and Daisy offer unique abilities. Additionally, Yoshi comes in four different colors and boasts special abilities such as “stepping in the air and jumping,” “swallowing,” and “spitting.” Yoshi and Nabbit have the advantage of being invincible, making the game enjoyable for beginners and children.

4 new abilities｜The elephant’s trunk is so bold

Every new Mario game introduces new abilities for the characters. In “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” players can expect exciting new abilities including “Elephant Mario,” who can attack enemies with a trunk and spray water to make plants grow and reveal hidden passages. Another ability is “Bubbles,” which allows players to wrap enemies with bubbles, making them float in the air or use the bubbles as platforms to jump higher. Lastly, “Drill Mario” can explode walls or sneak into underground and ceiling areas.

Caterpillar turns into practical props

Alongside the characters’ abilities gained from eating props, “Super Mario Bros. Amazing” introduces a caterpillar called Badges, which provides additional abilities such as “Whip,” “Firewall,” “Acceleration,” and “Triangle Jump.” Players can collect colorful badges by completing specific tasks on the game board. However, it’s worth noting that when playing with four people, the entire team can only utilize the same ability.

Multiplayer and online battles

For multiplayer battles, up to four people can play together in a single player mode. If a character is defeated, they turn into a ghost, and other players have the opportunity to rescue them within a time limit and continue the adventure together. The game also offers online battles where players can open a party room and invite friends or other players. If players struggle with certain layouts, they can view other players’ successful examples online and follow their “shadow” to complete the level step by step.

A must-play for Switch owners

“Super Mario Bros. Wonder” is a game that is both easy to pick up and enjoyable to master. Even children can join in on the fun with Yoshi. With rich content and bright, colorful graphics, the game offers a delightful experience even without DLC. Fueled by rumors of a new Switch release in September next year, many believe that “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” is likely to be the final and strongest must-play Mario game for the Switch, making it a worthwhile purchase.

Tsim Sha Tsui Toys “R” Us Trial Session

Toys “R” Us in Tsim Sha Tsui will host a “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” trial area from October 20 to October 22. Customers who purchase the “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” game B exclusively at the Tsim Sha Tsui Toys “R” Us store will receive a limited-edition sticker and a special retractable shopping bag for early purchase. Additionally, free souvenirs, including paper hats, will be given out, and attendees who sign in to their “Nintendo Account” at the event will receive a limited edition atom pen. The event will take place at the G/F Atrium, Ocean Terminal, Harbor City, Tsim Sha Tsui, from 11:30 am to 8:30 pm.