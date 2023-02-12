A new scientific investigation has revealed that a particular substance is very dangerous for women and their children.

We are talking about a component present in many aspects of our daily life that attacks, in particular, a specific group of women.

Apparently, we must never let our guard down: despite Covid and all the possible influences of this world, what really hurts us the most is very close to us. With this we do not mean that the pandemic has not had its harmful effects. But, perhaps, more of the same, sometimes we are exposed to greater dangers without even knowing why, without realizing it.

This is the discourse at the basis of a new research that has highlighted as a particular substance, which we can find everywhere, is fatal to humans. Indeed, to be honest, more than towards any human being, the one who risks the most is the woman. In fact, the same could risk encountering chronic diseases such as diabetes e tumorssince it would interfere with the endocrine system.

Before proceeding, since we have mentioned them, let's read some news about tumor masses. Apparently, the risk of getting cancer increases if you eat these particular foods. And since we have also mentioned Covid, another study explains whether we still need to be vaccinated after recently catching the virus. Parenthesis closed, let's move on to our research.

Beware of this substance: women could lose their skin!

Before getting to the heart of the research, it is right to present the substance we are talking about. We are referring to phthalates which have the power to disrupt the endocrine system. They can block or interfere with our body’s hormones. And, apparently, this is especially possible in white women.

Phthalates are chemicals used mainly in plastics. For example, we come into contact with them through products that take care of our beauty, but also through toys and packaging. Let’s say that, to understand each other better, they are used to make plastic softer and more flexible.

However, we can meet the same ones in the as well food: particularly in cream, poultry, fatty meat, cooking oil, whole milk and margarine. Phthalates have serious consequences on women’s health such as the aforementioned cancer and diabetes. But it certainly doesn’t end here: in fact, one can also fall ill with asthma, infertility and they put pregnant women at risk.

The shocking investigation

The study is called Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation-(SWAN) was published on Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, a medical journal. The same, in fact, deals with research and news related to the field of metabolism and endocrinology.

The group of researchers took into account the beauty of 1.308 donne and their physical condition. Over the course of six years, patients in contact with phthalates and all possible consequences were observed.

According to the data that emerged, during this period of time, 5% of women developed the disease diabetes. In particular, as already mentioned at the beginning, those most at risk were white women, with a probability greater than 30-63% of cases. Unlike them, black or Asian women did not develop diabetes from contact with phthalates.

However, despite the importance of this research, it is necessary to continue on this side to learn more about it.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.