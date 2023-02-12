Home News The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white elephant in Chocó
News

The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white elephant in Chocó

by admin
The Istmina aqueduct threatens to become another white elephant in Chocó

Catalina Velasco, Minister of Housing, visited the municipality of Istmina on February 10 in order to verify the status of the works of the municipal aqueduct system, work that has an investment of 30 billion pesos.

This project began in 2015, has Spanish cooperation resources, is managed by the company Aguas y Aguas del Pereira and the contractor is Contelac.

“This is a delayed project with legal, financial and technical problems,” said the minister during the inspection.

The reality is that this work has been going on for more than seven years, it is only 50% complete, it is abandoned and there have been delays, paralysis, errors, readjustments, conflicts with the community, multiple meetings, inconsistencies between the project designs and what was found in the field, which would not only have implied reformulations and higher costs.

The web of irregularities around this project raises fears that it will become another white elephant in Chocó and in the loss of substantial resources.

See also  Soldiers held by peasants in the rural area of ​​Vista Hermosa are released – news

You may also like

They murder a young man in Cuarto Centenario

Jorge Cabezas scored the second: Colombia beat Venezuela...

$19.6 million cost the cheapest ticket to the...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday February 15,...

Hard blow for ‘La Red’, one of its...

Valledupar FC does not start: rickety draw against...

Rubén did not let marijuana pass

Delivery man was enraged by payment with coins

There is an agreement in favor of the...

Peak and plate in Medellín Thursday, February 16,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy