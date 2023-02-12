Catalina Velasco, Minister of Housing, visited the municipality of Istmina on February 10 in order to verify the status of the works of the municipal aqueduct system, work that has an investment of 30 billion pesos.

This project began in 2015, has Spanish cooperation resources, is managed by the company Aguas y Aguas del Pereira and the contractor is Contelac.

“This is a delayed project with legal, financial and technical problems,” said the minister during the inspection.

The reality is that this work has been going on for more than seven years, it is only 50% complete, it is abandoned and there have been delays, paralysis, errors, readjustments, conflicts with the community, multiple meetings, inconsistencies between the project designs and what was found in the field, which would not only have implied reformulations and higher costs.

The web of irregularities around this project raises fears that it will become another white elephant in Chocó and in the loss of substantial resources.