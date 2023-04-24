THE SECRET TO DEFEATING ALZHEIMER AND PARKINSON Neurology

A small marine animal could help the research

We still don’t know what causes diseases like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s; consequently, the therapies available are unfortunately not able to stop or slow down the pathology. This applies to all the so-called “neurodegenerative diseases”, which also include well-known names, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, and less well-known names such as Dementia or Fronto-Temporal Syndrome (FTD).

But an unexpected help could come from a small marine animal, the invertebrate named botryl, a small animal that grows and reproduces at low depths in seas such as the Mediterranean and, in particular, in warm and nutrient-rich areas of the Adriatic, such as the Venice Lagoon. It is a very simple living being that also has a rudimentary brain inside, made up of just under a thousand neurons. However this organism belongs to the group of animals … (Continued) read the 2nd page









