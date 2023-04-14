Life helper in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf, Anja Schilbach

Ebersbach-Neugersdorf, April 13, 2023. Helping elderly people so that they can live at home and avoid moving to a home: that is the declared goal of the senior life support. The franchise company has had a location in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf since last year – now senior citizens get even more support here. Woman Anja Schilbach starts working as a lifeguard.

Why holistic help for seniors is urgently needed

In Ebersbach-Neugersdorf there are already various offers of help for seniors. Shopping services as well as domestic help and driving services are offered by different providers. This does not solve the problem – according to the couple Carola and Benjamin Braun, who founded SeniorenLebenshilfe more than 10 years ago.

The reason: Despite many offers, there was no one-stop solution for seniors who simply needed some support in everyday life. It is precisely this pre-care help that the life helpers offer. They lend a hand exactly where it is necessary and thus focus on the needs of the elderly. The life helpers combine all the important services of the pre-care area in one person. In this way, seniors do not have to adjust to many strangers, but can rely on a single person – who often becomes a real confidant.

Many different services for seniors from a single source

Housework is often the first point that seniors and loved ones realize that extra help is needed now. However, the life helpers do not limit themselves to this: they not only clean and cook, but also do the shopping, take care of the post or important discussions with the authorities and accompany their seniors when they are out of the house. All Lebenshelfer are on the road with their own car – so a driving service is also superfluous. Creating fulfilling leisure time is also part of their job.

But perhaps the most important point is the human component: after a short time, many seniors no longer want to be without their helpers. They entrust themselves to them and find in them interlocutors, listeners and often even friends. The life helpers also bring a lot of relief for relatives – it’s just a good feeling that someone regularly checks that everything is right.

Mrs. Anja Schilbach becomes the second helper in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf

Ms. Schilbach has been employed for a long time and has worked in a wide variety of areas. Originally she trained as a clothing tailor, but she has also worked in retail, in construction and as a team leader – both as a freelancer and as an employee. Self-employment is not new to her, and she is already familiar with working with seniors. For example, she supported older people in her own environment.

Above all, it was the desire to learn from the older generation and give something back to them that brought them to SeniorenLebenshilfe. Anja Schilbach grew up in a large family herself and has always valued contact with older people. As a life helper, she now gives this important aspect more space in her life – lucky for seniors in Ebersbach-Neugersdorf, who now have two life helpers in their immediate vicinity.

This is the Senior Citizens’ Aid

SeniorenLebenshilfe was founded as a franchise company under the umbrella of Salanje GmbH. More than 250 life helpers, who are active throughout Germany, work as independent franchisees of the company – each one at their own place of residence with seniors nearby. At the headquarters in Berlin, the SeniorenLebenshilfe team takes care of the coordination.

Those interested in becoming a life helper will continue to be sought at all locations, because there are still many seniors in need of help who could benefit from the services of SeniorenLebenshilfe. If you want to know more, you can contact the SeniorenLebenshilfe directly for more information.

SeniorenLebenshilfe offers everyday support for seniors. A life helper provides support in everyday life, when shopping, accompanies you to the doctor and also organizes leisure time with the seniors. A car is always available.

