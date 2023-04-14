Oppo kicks off the Happy Weekend todaywhich allows users to enjoy discounts and gifts on many products for every weekend in April.

From 14 to 16 April the offer “The more you buy, the more you save” will be active: a 10% discount will be applied to the purchase of two products from the Oppo ecosystem directly in the cart, while if you buy three, the discount applied will be 15%.

From 21 to 23 April 2023 Oppo will offer up to 80% discount for select iOT products and accessories. For example, a 25% discount is offered on the Oppo Enco X2 and they go to 127.49 Euros instead of 169.99 Euros. Oppo Pad Air only in the period in question is available at the discounted price of 179.99 Euros for the 4/128GB variant and 209.99 Euros for the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Among the discounts we also find Oppo Band Style is offered at a discount of 29.99 Euros instead of 39.99 Euros.

From 28 to 30 April 2023 instead, unmissable prices and bundles are offered on Serie A, including Oppo Reno8T and Reno8 Lite. Reno 8T is available at a discount of 70 Euros, at 329.99 Euros instead of 399.99 Euros. Reno8 Lite instead goes to 349.99 Euros, while Oppo A78 is available at 279 Euros for the 4/128GB model and 299 Euros for the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

All offers are available on the dedicated page on the Oppo website.