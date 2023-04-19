This is Volkswagen’s new long-distance electric car

Volkswagen is expanding its own electric range. With the VW ID.7, the company’s first all-electric sedan will go on sale in the fall.

Image: Volkswagen

The VW ID.7 is designed as a world car and will not only appear in Europe, but also in China and later the USA. The car is almost 5 meters long and has an aerodynamic drag coefficient of around 0.23. As is typical for limousines, the interior offers plenty of space for all five occupants.

With its 210 kW (286 hp), it is the most powerful and high-torque e-machine in a Volkswagen ID to date. model. Depending on the battery size, there are 77 and 86 kWh to choose from, a range of 615 or 700 kilometers is promised. With a charging capacity of up to 200 kW. This means that the electric car is also ideal for frequent drivers, the carmaker assures.

A new operating and display concept is used for the first time in the ID.7. VW is thus responding to feedback from its customers and improving the user experience in relevant areas. Among other things, there is a 15-inch infotainment screen, an augmented reality head-up display, new climate control controls integrated into the first level of the infotainment system, and freely assignable favorites buttons.

Other highlights are the massage seats and the electronically dimmable panorama roof. It can be electronically switched opaque or clear by touch operation, or by voice command if desired. Also new are the optional front seats, which for the first time in a Volkswagen offer adaptive seat Climatronic. With cooling, heating and drying function. The interior is rounded off by a 700-watt sound system from Harman Kardon: 14 high-end loudspeakers including a center speaker in the front and a subwoofer in the trunk are intended to ensure a convincing sound experience in the new VW touring sedan. The car does not yet have an official price. He should probably start at around 60,000 euros.

Source: Volkswagen