We’re a week away from the next season of Apex Legends, dubbed Eclipse. In this case, as has been the case for previous seasons, EA and Respawn have been sharing various trailers and working out what the next chapter of the popular battle royale will offer.

The latest of the bunch comes in the form of a gameplay trailer, offering an initial look at the new map that’s added to the battle in Eclipse. We’re told it’s going to be called the Broken Moon, and it’ll be a lunar map featuring tranquil locations like the Evergarden and Bioeconomics, as well as darker industrial areas like the Broken Dock and the Permanent Core. The map will also feature new traverse options in the form of Zip Rails for easier traversal of rough terrain.

You can take a good look at Shattered Moon in the gameplay trailer below, which also shows the catalyst for the next Legendary debut. Apex Legends: Eclipse launches on November 1.

